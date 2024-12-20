Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is excited for his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's new shoe release. Earlier this year, Gilgeous-Alexander hinted at a signature shoe with Converse, the company he inked an endorsement deal with after the 2019-20 campaign after a brief stint with Nike. His first signature sneakers dropped on August 14. However, after the unveiling of Gilgeous-Alexander's logo, his second drop will cater to his style.

After Thursday's win against the Magic, a reporter asked Williams about Gilgeous-Alexander's newest sneakers. Williams revealed he's seen the latest sneakers and is thrilled for Gilgeous-Alexander's upcoming release.

“I've actually seen the shoe. I saw the shoe a while ago. Extremely excited, well-deserved, obviously, Shai is a creative, and he's like the guy in the fashion world,” Williams said. “Not many people have a signature shoe. Not many people, what is he? The creative director for Converse? I'm very excited for him to unveil that. He's worked really hard for it. I'm excited for the world to see that. It's a really good shoe. So, I'm excited for him.”

Gilgeous-Alexander expressed Williams' excitement for releasing his original sneakers without unveiling specifics. However, SGA kept his response short and sweet when opening up about the upcoming release.

“I'm in love with the shoe,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I can't wait for it to come out, and I hope the rest of the world loves it, too.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pioneers own wave in Converse shoe drop

Last week, Jalen Williams watched Converse unveiled Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's new logo. A reporter asked about the logo before the Thunder's NBA Cup final against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gilgeous-Alexander helped design the Converse SGA logo and takes pride in helping roll out the new sneakers.

He takes pride in doing things in a unique way, and he found that platform with Converse.

“I try to be a pioneer. I try to create my own wave on and off the court. I try to just do things my way. Growing up, I was always taught to be a leader, never a follower. So, that's kind of instilled in me. Then, I drew the logo and created it myself, and I'm glad it came to life, for sure.”

Fittingly enough, the Thunder were visiting the Toronto Raptors in Canada, Gilgeous-Alexander's native country, when the logo was released. It was on a billboard near the arena before the Thunder's 129-92 win on December 5.