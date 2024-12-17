In their first meeting, this season against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Jalen Williams, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas. The Thunder and Bucks’ unofficial 83rd game of 2024-25 should be competitive between the two hottest teams from their respective conferences. During Williams’ media availability, a reporter asked about defending Antetokounmpo.

Giannis enters Tuesday night’s matchup, scoring 28+ points in three consecutive games for the Bucks, including a 37-point performance against the Magic. However, for Williams, limiting Antetokounmpo in the NBA Cup final will require more than one defender, and he’s not the only elite scorer Oklahoma City needs to prepare for.

“Whenever you’re guarding really good players, it’s not about just one person guarding somebody, it’s about a team effort. And that’s with anybody,” Williams said. “Obviously, he’s an extremely good player and kind of a one-of-one. So we’ll have a good game plan in place. Coaches always do a good job of putting us in the right place. But, it’s going to come down to how well, as a team, do we execute, keeping guys like that at bay.

“Obviously, they have Damian Lillard, too. So, just trying to find different ways, as a team, that we can slow them down will be big for us,” Williams concluded.

In 2023-24, the Thunder and Bucks split their season series 1-1. After the Bucks beat the Thunder 118-93 on March 24, extending their win streak to six straight, the Thunder won their rematch 125-117 on April 12.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP take vs Giannis Antetokounmpo

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not change his approach to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He does not believe in changing how he attacks or defends based on who he’s facing nightly. At the same time, similar to Thunder forward Jalen Williams' take, Gilgeous-Alexander understands the magnitude of competing against one of the best players in the NBA and what’s on the line.

Still, it won’t change Gilgeous-Alexander’s approach.

“I don’t differentiate games on who I play against. If we play the worst team, the best team in the league, I’m trying to take their head off,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I’m trying to be the best version of myself every night I step on the floor.”

An extra $500,000 is a significant bonus for most players. Add the spirit of competition and an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the league, and Tuesday’s NBA Cup final shouldn’t disappoint.