Though he'd already treated basketball fans to highlight-worthy plays they'd never before seen during his first two seasons in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama left the sports world with something else in the San Antonio Spurs' 125-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

In continuing to deliver eye-popping moments, the 7-foot-5 center, who some insist is closer to 7-foot-7, appeared more concise in putting different elements of his game together. The generational talent proved again he's worthy of that description with 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in the Silver and Black's season opener.

Told after the game that the basketball followers everywhere were left buzzing with a sense that he's now unstoppable, Wemby didn't miss a beat.

“OK,” he interjected amid the reporter's question.

As those around him, including teammates and coaches, continually attempt to process what Wembanyama has already become – never mind what he eventually will be – the 21-year-old French phenom shared some insight.

“I feel like it's a mix of knowledge of the game, of recognition, of patterns on the court, and, obviously, physical development.”

Off the heels of a performance that's got the sports world in awe, Wemby explains his continued ascension… "The mix of knowledge, the game, recognition..

If I was able to do that when I was 19 years old…I would've done it…I'm able to do it now, proof is there…" ⬇️#Spurs pic.twitter.com/tDDYSegYj2 — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) October 23, 2025

“If I could have been, if I was able to do that when I was 19 years old or 16 years old, whenever, I would have done it. I mean, I would have tried to do it,” the Spurs' leading scorer for each of the last two seasons continued.

“But there's some things that just take time, and I'm able to do it now. The proof is there, so there's no reason to not do it.”

Wemby went 15/21 from the field, including 11 free throws, of which he hit nine, and a four-point play, all while guarded by All-NBA defender Anthony Davis and standout big man Dereck Lively II.

Victor Wembanyama's performance inspired by multiple factors

Like his “OK,” quip, Wemby got to the point when he asked if he was looking to show facets of his game that the rest of us had not yet seen.

“Of course, of course.”

The intention of the 2023 first overall pick of the NBA Draft, demonstrated in Dallas, started well before tip-off.

“I felt like I needed to make a statement to my teammates. It's also just the beginning because there's so much more I want to add to my game, but some things take time and maturity.”

So spectacular was Wembanyama that it's easy to forget it was his first competitive game since February, when his season ended because of a blood clot in his right shoulder.

“I'm having more fun now that I'm not struggling to move as much.”

Wembanyama's 40 points easily proved a game high. Spurs teammate Stephon Castle's 22 tied for the next closest total.

“When there was a few minutes left in the fourth and we're up 30 or something, and it feels like every day we try to lay a brick to build a huge mansion. It felt like the job was done for the day,” Wemby added.

What then came out of Wembanyama's mouth should scare the rest of the NBA.

“I know I still need to get better, and I'm still going to get better.”