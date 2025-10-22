The NBA didn't waste much time creating drama in its brand new 2025-26 NBA season. Kevin Durant made his debut for the Houston Rockets Tuesday night against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, but didn't have the ideal result, as his team fell prey to the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in double overtime, 125-124.

But at least Durant escaped joining the infamous Chris Weber club. As time wound down to its final seconds in the first overtime and with the score tied, Durant appeared to call a timeout that Houston no longer had. Fortunately for Durant and the Rockets, the refs didn't seem to catch his timeout gesture, and the game went on for another five minutes.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and the rest of the team tried to question the non-call, but to no avail.

Oklahoma City then went down to work in overtime, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander weaved his magic. The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, who drained a contested jumper in the clutch to force the first overtime, drew a foul from Durant late in the second extra session, leading to his game-winning free throws.

Following the thrilling victory of his team, Daigneault said that he's already moved on from the controversial non-call on Durant's attempted timeout.

“I said what I needed to say and I’m over it,” Daigneault shared, per Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder.

Perhaps Daigneault would be singing a different tune if the Thunder ended up losing the game, but it's now on to the next one for him and Oklahoma City.

Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC against Houston with 35 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

After taking down the Rockets, the Thunder will go on a three-game road trip, beginning this Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they will have an NBA Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers.