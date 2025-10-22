An NBA 2K26 Season Sim from the official NBA 2K team released this week, predicting that the Oklahoma City Thunder will win the NBA Finals for the second straight season. Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will go on to become both the regular season and NBA Finals MVP. Without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at the simulation.

NBA 2K26 Season Sim Predicts Thunder Will Defeat Knicks in 2026 NBA Finals

🏆 Back-to-back 🏆 OKC repeats as NBA Champs in the 2K Sim! Do you think the Thunder can make another title run? pic.twitter.com/l2FalCTmgf — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to the NBA 2K26 Season Sim from the official NBA 2K team, the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals. The tweet does not share any info like the amount of games, or game results. But we're sure Thunder fans won't really care, just as long as the job is finished.

However, we do know how both teams made it to the Finals. The Thunder defeated the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Knicks took down the Cavaliers in six games.

Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who earned his second straight Regular Season MVP award, also became the MVP once again for the Finals. He becomes the first player to record back-to-back MVP honors for both the season and playoffs since LeBron James did it in 2012-2013.

Article Continues Below

While this is all just a simulation, it's no surprise to see the results here. The Thunder still boast one of the deepest rosters in the league, brimming with talent. While SGA is on the headlines, we'd be remiss not to mention players like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, and much more.

The Thunder's real season began last night as they narrowly defeated the Houston Rockets in Double Overtime. Houston nearly soured their ring and banner ceremony which featured the newly-signed Kevin Durant. But a late foul in 2nd Overtime gave the Thunder what they needed to push through.

However, the NBA season is still young. OKC has a lot of work ahead of them before they can think about going back-to-back. Right now, staying healthy, winning games, and making the playoffs is their #1 concern.

Nevertheless, we look forward to seeing how this simulation looks by the end of the season. And of course, make sure to check back with us during the playoffs to see our simulation series for all rounds!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.