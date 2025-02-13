Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander help erase a 21-point deficit with an incredible 24-0 fourth-quarter run that led to a 115-101 victory against the Miami Heat. In a game where the Thunder gave up 36 points in the paint in the first half without starting power forward Chet Holmgren playing due to rest, Oklahoma City bounced back with a dominating second half.

The Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams helped trim their deficit to 10 before entering the fourth quarter. Then, Gilgeous-Alexander took the mantle in the final frame, triggering a 24-0 run that held the Heat scoreless for over six minutes. However, it was a conversation between SGA and Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault that led to the decision for the All-Star point guard to start the fourth quarter.

“He had asked me midway through the third if I wanted to stagger the rotation, which is me come out instead of playing more in the third and play the whole fourth,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The way the game was going, the way Dub was playing, I figured it would be a good opportunity to try. And he pulled the trigger, and it worked. Dub had it going, carried the load, and then, I was fresh and able to play the whole fourth.”

Williams went 6-for-9 in the third quarter, scoring eight of his 18 points in the frame. Gilgeous-Alexander discussed what led to the Thunder's incredible fourth-quarter display of offense.

“Just keep stacking possessions, keep getting stops, most importantly — that's what allows you to win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But when you're playing from behind, you need stops, or the game's over. So, that was like my focal point, and we did a really good job of stringing together stops to start the fourth. And that's what gave us a chance to come back and win.

The Thunder outscored the Heat 32-8 in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 of his game-high 32 points. He also finished with nine assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends during the second half at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder scored a franchise-record 27 threes in their 137-101 blowout win against the Pelicans. Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points led the charge. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with four threes, tying Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins for most threes made en route to a historic shooting display.

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams and Kenrich Williams drained three, and Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, and first-round rookie Dillion Jones each scored two. The Thunder extended their winning streak to seven.