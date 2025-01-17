OKLAHOMA CITY — In a 134-114 blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault revealed what led to his team’s emphatic 30-2 run in the first half. This led to a 43-point second quarter for the Thunder Thursday, which Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson called the matchup more than another game. The game-defining run started in the opening frame and carried into the second quarter, as Oklahoma City pulled ahead and never looked back.

After the win, Daigneault praised his team’s defense and aggression, which he said the Thunder lacked eight days ago when the Cavs handed Oklahoma City its first loss in 16 tries.

“We were stacking stops; we were turning them over. Great activity, and I thought we just handled the point of attack tonight way better,” Daigneault said. “We were able to blunt that part of the game, and last week, we were just behind the ball the whole game. And really, they had their way in terms of touching the paint against us and winding up on us in individual defense. That hasn’t happened to us very much.

“We just wanted to get that under control and see if we could do that against this team. Once we did, we were able to get them behind the play and use our pressure and aggressiveness, and I thought that was the catalyst. Two points over that stretch is a low number.”

The Thunder coerced the Cavs into committing 13 turnovers in the first half. Oklahoma City shot at a 60.9% clip, including 11 threes through the game’s first two quarters before scoring a season-high 44 points in the third. Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 of a game-high 40 points in the first half. He also finished with eight assists and two blocks.

Lu Dort added 22 points, including six threes, and Jalen Williams finished with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the Thunder’s impressive win.

Kenny Atkinson says clash vs Thunder is ‘more than another game’

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson admitted to entering last week’s game against the Thunder at ease but didn’t have the same approach to Thursday’s matchup.

Atkinson said it meant more before a rematch against the Thunder, per NBA.com.

“Last game, we said it’s just another game, thinking about it more, no, it’s more than another game,” Atkinson said. “It’s best in the East versus best in the West, and that’s just elevated in every sense. Our guys feel it, I feel it. We tried to play it off like it was in game one, and we kind of went, ‘No, that’s wrong.’ So let’s call it what it is.”

Head coach Mark Daigneault and the Thunder will face the Mavericks on Friday’s second night of a back-to-back.