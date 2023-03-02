After hanging around in the Western Conference playoff picture for months, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been on a free fall down the standings of late. Now at 28-34, the Thunder have just the 13th-best record in the conference. The team has lost five games in a row and owns a poor 3-7 record over its last ten. And to make matters worse for the Thunder, a recent unfortunate injury update indicates that they will be without a key rotation player for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams will undergo wrist surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account.

Kenrich Williams, 28, is in his fifth year in the NBA and third as a member of the Thunder franchise. He averaged 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 53 games this season (ten starts).

The former TCU standout scored the ball with great accuracy in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Williams’ 51.7% field-goal percentage and 37.3% three-point percentage were both the second-highest of his career.

Expect sophomore shooting guard and Norman, Oklahoma native Lindy Waters III to get additional playing time now that Williams will be on the sidelines. Waters III has proven he is a high-level shooter from behind the three-point arc, as he’s converting 37.1% of his three-point shots this season on 3.4 attempts per contest. But while Lindy Waters III can make up for Kenrich Williams’ absence with his three-point shooting, he’s not on the same level defensively as Williams.