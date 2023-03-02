LeBron James couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday despite being undermanned.

The Lakers entered the game at Paycom Center without three of their best players. LeBron is currently dealing with a foot injury that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, while Anthony Davis had to sit out the contest due to a foot issue of his own. Furthermore, D’Angelo Russell remains day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

LA appeared to be in more trouble when Dennis Schroder sustained a nasty-looking ankle injury in the first half, prompting fears that he could be sidelined as well. Fortunately, it’s not as serious as it looked and the explosive guard was able to return.

The Purple and Gold were really lucky to have Schroder back, as he ended up leading the team to the 123-117 win with 26 points, two rebounds and six dimes. Darvin Ham and co. avoided dropping to a losing skid after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Sure enough, James was ecstatic to see the team win and keep their playoff hopes alive. He credited the rest of the Lakers for the complete “team win,” with four others behind Schroder scoring in double figures.

“Great Win Fellas!!” LeBron wrote on Twitter along with the hashtag #LakeShow.

The Lakers really needed that win against the Thunder. Considering they don’t know how long it would take until LeBron James returns, they cannot afford to give up games.

Clearly, the rest of the team is well aware of that. Hopefully for LA, they can keep the momentum they got as they stay in the postseason hunt.