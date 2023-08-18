The Oklahoma City Thunder found themselves involved in quite a few offseason transactions this summer. They not only struck a trade on draft night to grab Cason Wallace out of Kentucky with the 10th overall pick, but they also made a trade that landed them TyTy Washington and Usman Garuba, two of the Houston Rockets' recent draft picks.

Washington was selected 29th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and he ended up struggling to see the court during his rookie season. Joining a crowded backcourt in Oklahoma City this offseason, there were questions being asked about how he would fit in, especially with the team acquiring Wallace in this year's draft.

On Friday afternoon, the team made a decision on Washington's future, as they decided to waive him and let him seek out other opportunities around the league where he will get playing time.

Washington, 21, ended up playing in a total of 31 games with the Rockets a season ago, averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 assists in about 14.0 minutes per game. He also spent some time in the NBA G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 26.6 points and 7.6 assists per game. In fact, the young point guard erupted for 53 points in a game back in January for the Vipers.

Being waived just one year after being drafted, the recent first-round pick will be eligible to sign with any team in the league as an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers. Washington will also be eligible for a two-way contract, a scenario that seems more likely than a guaranteed roster spot with training camp right around the corner.

After waiving Washington, the Thunder now have 19 players under contract for next season, meaning they will need to continue making roster cuts by the end of camp. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are likely candidates to be waived by the team, as they both own non-guaranteed contracts ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Oklahoma City went 40-42 this past year, their best record since the 2019-20 season. While still rebuilding, the Thunder are a team that is quickly on the rise in the Western Conference with young, emerging stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and 2022 second overall pick Chet Holmgren highlighting their roster.