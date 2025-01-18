The Dallas Mavericks ended their three-game skid Friday night with a 106-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by a standout performance from Kyrie Irving. In just his second game back from a lumbar sprain, Irving posted 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal, showcasing his leadership on the court.

Mavericks forward PJ Washington also delivered a strong outing, contributing 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Washington’s presence proved critical in the win, as his history of success against the Thunder continued. After the game, Irving praised Washington’s impact in a conversation with Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta.

“Last time we played against [the Thunder], PJ was sick. It was an in-season tournament game. We were like, ‘the one guy that averages 27 and 14 against them, he’s not here,’” Irving said. “We were throwing some healthy blame his way… He plays well against them.”

Irving highlighted Washington’s leadership on the court, adding, “When he’s out there and he’s talking to us… He just always reminds us that we should take it to the basket, keep attacking… Let’s just keep battling.”

Mavericks gain edge in season series vs. Thunder behind PJ Washington's standout performances

The Thunder, who have been dominant this season with a league-best 34-7 record, are on a remarkable 70-win pace. However, the Mavericks account for two of those losses, improving their season series record against Oklahoma City to 2-1. Notably, when Washington plays, Dallas is undefeated at 2-0 against the Thunder this season.

Washington has a proven track record of excelling against Oklahoma City. Across his career, he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game against the Thunder, shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.7% from three-point range. His performances have contributed to an 8-4 regular-season record against them and a total 12-6 mark, including last season’s NBA playoff semifinals, where the Mavericks eliminated the Thunder en route to the Finals.

With Friday’s win, the Mavericks improved to 23-19 on the season and will aim to build momentum as they prepare for Monday night’s road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (10-28). Both Irving and Washington’s recent performances suggest that Dallas could be hitting their stride at a critical juncture in the season.