Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are still in a precarious spot with regard to their chances to make it to the Play-in Tournament, but they definitely helped their cause by scoring a 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday to end a two-game slump and finish a four-game road trip on a positive note.

The win against the Blazers, however, had Thunder fans holding their breath after seeing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander limp around following a fall. Nevertheless, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to still give it a go, which was a positive sign for his availability going forward.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shed some light on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the game that allayed fears of a much more worrisome injury for the star guard.

Via Joe Mussato of The Oklahoman:

Mark Daigneault said Thunder doctor Donnie Strack “took a look at (SGA) and knew pretty quickly he could go back in. The biggest thing was not letting him sit too long, getting back out there, keeping it moving.”

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in the Portland game with 31 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the field. He also gathered three assists, three rebounds, and four steals in 35 minutes of elite two-way play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also got plenty of help from Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams, who scored 17 and 23 points, respectively.

The Thunder are sitting on the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 37-38 record. Monday will be rest day for the Thunder before they resume action on Tuesday at home versus the Charlotte Hornets.