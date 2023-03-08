The Oklahoma City Thunder enter Tuesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors with back-to-back wins. They need to make three straight, though, as OKC continues to battle for a spot in the Play-In tournament in the West. The good news for Thunder fans is that they will have the services of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander available against Stephen Curry and the Dubs.

SGA returned to the lineup on Sunday following a five-game injury absence. The Thunder star was dealing with a slew of injuries, which included an abdominal strain and soreness in his right ankle. Shai was also placed under the league’s health and safety protocols last week. He’s now back on the mend, and the first-time All-Star will be looking to lead his team to an important victory against the defending champs on Tuesday.

It is worth noting, however, that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, per Thunder reporter Clemente Almanza. It’s a back-to-back set for the Thunder and given SGA’s recent absence, it comes as no surprise that OKC has decided to give their superstar a night off.

At the moment, the Thunder are in possession of a 30-34 record and are 13th in the West. However, only half a game separates them from the ninth-placed Utah Jazz, with the Los Angeles Lakers, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Portland Trail Blazers all vying for the final two Play-In spots in the conference. It goes without saying that a win on Tuesday against the Warriors will go a long way for OKC’s playoff hopes this season.