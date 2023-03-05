Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed the Oklahoma City Thunder’s last five games due to various injuries. Fortunately for fans, the wait for his return won’t be too long.

In the latest update from the Thunder, SGA has been removed from the team’s injury list for Sunday’s showdown with the Utah Jazz. That means the All-Star guard should be available to play the second game of their back-to-back with the Salt Lake City franchise, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

The Thunder have gone 1-4 in the games that Gilgeous-Alexander missed, so they could really use his help in their bid to string wins again. Oklahoma City are 29-34 on the season, which puts them at 12th in the West. They are only one and half game behind the 10th seed, though, so they still have a fighting chance to make the Play-In and potentially contend for a playoff spot.

Of course Gilgeous-Alexander will be crucial if they want to make it to the postseason, considering that he’s their best player and biggest star.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was initially sidelined because of a sore right ankle, but his absence was extended because of an abdominal injury. It didn’t help that he had to go though the league’s health and safety protocols.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will have some sort of minutes restriction when he returns, though the Thunder and their fanbase will surely be just glad that he’s back in the fold after more than a week out.