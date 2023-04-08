Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

When Chet Holmgren went down with an injury prior to the 2022-23 season, the majority of experts around the NBA world wrote off the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sure, the future was still bright, but there were few people who envisioned OKC making a competitive run. Fast-forward to April of 2023, and the Thunder are headed to the play-in tournament. OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently sent a powerful message to the haters, per his Instagram.

“i heard them hating, i didn’t let it bother me they thought i’d be on vacation getting ready for the lottery. every game that went by, we kept bringing up the rank we were ready for war, they kept bringing up the tanks,” Gilgeous-Alexander wrote.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC all season long. He’s established himself as one of the best players in the NBA and should garner some MVP consideration. SGA made his first All-Star team during the 2022-23 season. He’s averaging 31.4 points per game on 51 percent field goal and 34.5 percent three-point shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander is also dishing out 5.5 assists per contest and grabbing 4.8 rebounds per game.

Despite dealing with some injury concerns, SGA has still performed admirably for the Thunder. Oklahoma City wouldn’t be where they are without his contributions.

Josh Giddey, another young player with a high-ceiling on the Thunder, enjoyed a strong season as well. SGA and Giddey have formed a quality duo for this OKC team.

The Thunder will not be picked by many to make much noise during the play-in tournament/NBA Playoffs. But it is clear that won’t bother Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.