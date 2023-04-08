Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

With the Dallas Mavericks losing Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, the Oklahoma City Thunder have officially clinched the 10th seed and the final Play-In spot in the West. Naturally, it sent fans into a frenzy as OKC has finally taken a step in the right direction.

Had the Mavs beaten the Bulls, the Thunder would have needed to win their final game against the Memphis Grizzlies to qualify for the play-in. Now that Dallas lost, they are already secured of the 10th seed by virtue of their tiebreaker with Dallas. Luka Doncic and co. can no longer finish above 39-42, which is Oklahoma City’s current record.

The Thunder last made the playoffs in 2020, but the team hasn’t had a meaningful run since the 2015-16 season. Now, they have a legitimate shot at making the postseason again even though it certainly won’t be easy.

Still, making the Play-In after a year that saw them finish 14th in the West is a huge step for the franchise. And sure enough, fans are just ecstatic to see the young squad make strides.

THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER HAVE CLINCHED A PLAY-IN SPOTpic.twitter.com/iRrhJ7TGrs — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) April 8, 2023

THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER ARE HEADING TO THE PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/aqBh3yfKQB — TF (@ThunderFocus) April 8, 2023

The OKC Thunder have clinched the NBA Play-In tournament. pic.twitter.com/X547E4R4mu — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) April 8, 2023

The job is far from over for the Thunder of course. They have a tough round waiting for them since they need to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and potentially the Los Angeles Lakers or New Orleans Pelicans to make it to the playoffs. Regardless of the results, though, OKC can undoubtedly say the season has been a success.

When the team gets healthier next year and they finally get Chet Holmgren, they are expected to improve even more. Brighter days are indeed ahead for the Thunder.