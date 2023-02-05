Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder just reached a milestone that the franchise hasn’t hit ever since moving to Oklahoma City.

On Saturday against the Houston Rockets, SGA powered the Thunder to a 153-121 win over the Rockets. The first-time All-Star exploded for 42 points, allowing OKC to lead from start to finish.

The Thunder got off to a hot start, edging the Rockets 38-19 in the first quarter. They never looked back after that and even registered back-to-back 40 points in the second and third quarters to pile more misery on the hapless Houston squad.

With their wild scoring in the game, the team also made history The 153 points they scored is actually the most in franchise history since they relocated to Oklahoma City, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Despite the fact that the Thunder had the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden for multiple years, they were never able to score that much in a game.

Of course the argument in this achievement is that the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led Thunder were facing a really young Rockets team that is rebuilding. That’s a valid point. But still, it doesn’t make the milestone less incredible. Oklahoma fans can actually take it as a good sign since the team has shown the potential to be a legitimate threat in the West and the NBA.

The Thunder are still a growing team, and it’s matches like the one against the Rockets that help them elevate themselves and take their game to the next level.