The Golden State Warriors forced Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into a brutal start in their win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

SGA, who shoots north of 50 percent from the field this season, missed all seven of his first shot attempts as the Warriors clearly stuck to their gameplan to force him into difficult looks. On an off night with a rough start, Gilgeous-Alexander went 10 of 17 the rest of the way and finished with 31 points – right at his season average.

The combination of poise and talent is not lost on Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. They had an up-close encounter with the Thunder guard when he was still a rookie with the Los Angeles Clippers, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater:

“We had our first experience with him in that Clippers series,” Warriors star Stephen Curry said. “He’s shifty. He plays at his own pace. Nobody can rush him. He’s tall enough to shoot over you. He’s good at drawing fouls. We knew coming into the game he was going to make tough shots. That’s what he does. He ended up with 31 after having two in the first quarter.”

The seemingly spindly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also deceptively strong, which caught Draymond off guard during times he’d get matched up on him during Monday’s contest.

“He gets to his spot just as good as anybody in the league,” the Warriors forward said. “He’s strong as s—. I didn’t realize how strong he’s gotten. Physical, not ducking no contact. Just getting to his spot and getting what he wants. Just delivers his shoulder, gets to his spot and he’s 6-foot-7.”

What’s ultimately impressed Draymond the most has been his leadership. At just 24 years old, SGA has become the veteran leader for a Thunder squad that’s the youngest team in the NBA this season.

“The way he’s handled the situation says a lot about his character,” Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said of Gilgeous-Alexander. “He’s kind of been a young vet since his second year here. A lot of guys want something else. He’s taken it head on and embraced it. I respect him for that.”

The Warriors have had dozens of great Thunder matchups over the years against a rotating cast of stars. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander projects to be the next superstar matchup Golden State will have to deal with in the years to come.