The Oklahoma City Thunder players show that they strongly support one another

If one asks any professional athlete, he would most likely agree that having good chemistry is essential for the overall performance of a team. No matter what sport, if the individual players have a close-knit bond with each other, the results tend to be very positive. Take the Oklahoma City Thunder for example. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Thunder are number two in the Western Conference — and their performance might have something to do with the team's off-court activities.

On Friday, Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren had his high school jersey retired. During the ceremony, plenty of Oklahoma City players showed up, including Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Jalen Williams. Furthermore, even general manager Sam Presti was present, per ClutchPoints and Joe Doerrer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Sam Presti, and many members of the OKC Thunder showed up for Chet Holmgren's high school jersey retirement in Minnesota 👏🏽 (via @jd3hoops)pic.twitter.com/H46HQ7pht6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2024

Seeing videos such as this may give an insight into the Thunder's camaraderie away from the hardwood. And it could explain why, on the court, they've been putting the entire league on notice.

Chet Holmgren and the Thunder continue to make waves

The Thunder average a total of 122.2 points per game, the third highest in the NBA. They are second overall in team field goal percentage (50.6%) and team three-point rating (39.2%). Additionally, the team leads the league in blocks per game (6.4) and commits just 12.6 turnovers a contest, the fourth fewest overall.

Holmgren himself is having a rookie year. With averages of 17.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, the big man is currently second in the Rookie of the Year Ladder, just behind Victor Wembanyama.

If the Thunder's off-court chemistry does have something to do with them thriving as one of the league's best, then it's another good sign for a team that shows potential for great achievements in the long run.