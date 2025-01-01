Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded to Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards. After beating the Timberwolves 113-105, Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to Edwards' MVP take. When a reporter relayed the sentiments of calling last year's runner up for the Most Valuable Player award this year's MVP this early into the regular season, it meant a lot.

In fact, Gilgeous-Alexander said hearing those words from Edwards carries more weight than any sports journalist saying the same, per NBA.com.

“It's a really good feeling. No offense to you guys in the media, but the best satisfaction is when your peers and the guys that do the same thing for a living at a very high level that you do recognize and respect your craft and your talent,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “That's a really good feeling.”

Gilgeous-Alexander shared strong words about Ant-Man's game, stating Edwards' game has no ceiling this early in his NBA career.

“Obviously, the caliber player he is, sky's the limit,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “Hard-fought battle tonight. But, yeah, it feels really good.”

Gilgeous-Alexander led with 40 points on 13-of-23 attempts, including 3-of-5 from deep, two assists, and four rebounds in the Thunder's 113-105 win against the Timberwolves. His scoring led four of five starters in double figures, including Isaiah Hartenstein's double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds), Jalen Williams' 14 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds, and Lu Dort's 14 points and six rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander earns ‘MVP' take from Anthony Edwards

After emerging as the odd-on betting favorite to win the 2024-25 NBA Most Valuable Player award, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Western Conference Player of the Week. After facing Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards labeled the score-first guard as unguardable while crowning him league MVP, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“The MVP of the NBA,” Edwards said.

“To me, he's unguardable,” Edwards continued. “As far as any one-on-one matchup, yeah, you can go on and give it up. Just give him two points most of the time. So I think you got to trap him. Maybe that don't work, but you got to try it. For sure you got to send a second body, especially if he got a favorable matchup. Anytime he got somebody that he knows can't guard him, ah, he going to score every time.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as he continues making his case for league MVP. The Thunder are on pace to extend their 12-game winning streak to 13.