Published November 24, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been absolutely slaying it of late. The Oklahoma City Thunder star has fully established himself as one of the most explosive scoring guards in the NBA today. The fact that he’s averaging a career-best 31.1 points per game so far this season is a clear testament to this fact.

Shai is the owner of some pretty nasty handles as well. Denver Nuggets swingman learned that the hard way on Wednesday night after SGA sliced his ankles with one of the most lethal behind-the-back crossovers you’ll ever see:

That. Was. Nasty.

It actually looked like a pretty simple crossover from Shai. The defender was fully committed to defending what seemed like a strong drive to the hoop from the Thunder star. All of a sudden, Shai pulled it back, and it led to Davon Reed pretty much losing his soul on that play.

To be fair, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did give his defender a bit of a push off which had a significant effect on Reed’s momentum. Either way, though, that was still a very filthy move from the Thunder stud.

SGA and Co. came into Wednesday’s matchup in need of a win. They were coming off back-to-back losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks, respectively.

Apart from averaging a mind-numbing 31.1 points per contest thus far, SGA is also putting up 4.6 rebounds, a career-best 6.0 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 35.6 minutes per contest. Those are some All-Star numbers right there, and if he keeps up this pace, Shai should be taking part in the first All-Star Game of his career come February.