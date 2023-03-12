Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just played on Saturday and actually had a big game to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. With that said, it certainly came as a surprise to many when he was ruled out for Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Apparently, however, SGA’s latest absence is connected to his recent injury. While Gilgeous-Alexander has returned to play, he is not yet 100 percent healthy. The Thunder had to sit him out against the Spurs to better manage his abdominal strain injury, per Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman.

Considering that it’s the second game of a back-to-back, the Thunder opted to put SGA on the sidelines to get more rest. The one-time All-Star recently missed five straight games due to abdominal strain and a sore ankle.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence is quite the blow for the Thunder. After going 1-4 in the recent five games he was out, they remain undefeated in all the three games he has played in since his return. With that said, it’s crystal clear that he is the key piece that makes Oklahoma City function to the fullest.

The good news is that the Thunder are against a Spurs team that is tanking. With the battle for Victor Wembanyama in full throttle, Gregg Popovich’s men might have more motivation to lose.

SGA shouldn’t be out for long as well, and the expectations are that he returns when they play again on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets.