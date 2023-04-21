Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Oklahoma City Thunder made it to the play-in tournament, winning their first game before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a ticket to the 2023 NBA Playoffs on the line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a phenomenal season, and the the Thunder’s bright young core will only continue to grow going forward. Oklahoma City has 15 first-round picks over the next five seasons, a horde of valuable draft assets that gives Sam Presti the opportunity to keep building the roster exactly how he sees fit. Oklahoma City will also get Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick of last year’s draft, back for next season. Holmgren did not play as a rookie due to a foot injury he suffered while playing in the Seattle Pro-Am last August.

The Thunder are a team on the rise and have the potential to grow exponentially. It will be interesting to see how Oklahoma City handles its offseason. With that said, here are the two best players the Thunder must re-sign in 2023 NBA free agency.

While Dario Saric isn’t a part of the young core, he was a valuable player for the Thunder this season. Saric came over at the trade deadline when Oklahoma City sent Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns.

Saric is a veteran presence who was a solid role player in Oklahoma City. He leadership in the locker room as a veteran with experience was valuable to an otherwise very young roster. In 20 games with the Thunder, Saric averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three.

He can continue to be a solid backup big for the Thunder and bring his experience to the table. Having a veteran in the locker room is crucial for Oklahoma City as it will help young players like Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams learn what it takes to find lasting success in the NBA.

It likely won’t cost a ton to retain Saric, and it would be a wise decision to keep the veteran in the locker room.

Jared Butler

Jared Butler is a young guard who the Thunder should keep as a depth piece.

Butler was a two-way player for Oklahoma City this season and only played in six games at the NBA level. However, in the final game of the regular season, he showcased his talent, dropping 25 points and five triples to go along with three rebounds and four assists.

His stellar showing the season finale proves Butler can play in the league. Taking a chance on him as a depth guard would be a wise decision for the Thunder. In the G-League this season, Butler averaged 16.7 points per game and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 43.9% overall and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Although Butler didn’t play much at the NBA level this season, he has done enough to prove that he can be a third-string point guard for next season. It would be a good move for the Thunder to re-sign him as he continues to grow as a young player.

Oklahoma City has an exciting offseason ahead. The team has accumulated a ton of draft picks and is nearing playoff-level basketball. The young core took a jump this year and was one game away from making it out of the play-in tournament.

With Gilgeous-Alexander becoming an All-NBA caliber player, they could make some big moves in the offseason. Presti has done an excellent job with trades in the past and could look to make a big deal this offseason. However, it’s important to address smaller needs as well. Re-signing Saric and Butler would boost the Thunder’s down-roster depth heading into what should be a breakout 2023-24 season.