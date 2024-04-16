The Golden State Warriors seek a secure spot in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Their postseason journey starts with an NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings, which will determine who competes for the eighth and final seed. Nevertheless, Head Coach Steve Kerr gave an eye-opening remark about the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who the Warriors could face in the future.
Steve Kerr makes eye-opening remark ahead of potential Warriors-Thunder showdown
Kerr respects the Thunder but believes lower-seeded teams are closer to their level than some might think.
“The way the league is right now, there's so little difference between the 1-seed and 10-seed,” Kerr said, per Fox Sports. “If we can find our way in, I think we have a chance.”
The Warriors find themselves in a challenging position. They ended the season at 46-36, which placed them 10th in the Western Conference standings. Instead of entering the NBA Playoffs with a secured seed like years before, Golden State must earn their spot.
Ironically, the Thunder were the team in previous years who had to battle to get to the top of the west. However, under the leadership of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and multiple talented players, they reign atop the conference. Is the gap between Oklahoma City and the Golden State as close as Steve Kerr alludes?
The longtime Warriors coach could be on to something. During the 2021-22 season, Golden State finished with the West's third seed. They theoretically should not have been at the same level as the top-seeded 64-win Phoenix Suns.
Golden State had an incredible postseason run despite their standing. They won the 2022 NBA Finals, while Phoenix lost in the second round to the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors are at the bottom of the barrel this time, but can they prove Kerr right and return to the Finals?
Warriors have confidence despite their lower seeding
If one thing is for certain, the Warriors are battle-tested. Their veterans have faced some of the best talent of the modern NBA era and come out on top. Still, their 2023-24 season did not go as planned. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins took slight steps back in their production. Meanwhile, Draymond Green got into league trouble for his flagrant foul antics.
Yet, the beauty of it all is Golden State will get a clean slate. All that matters is winning and advancing, and their 2024 NBA Playoffs journey has to start with a Play-In Tournament win over the Kings.
Sacramento enters the matchup with a fire after they were beaten 120-100 in Game 7 of their 2023 first-round series against the Warriors. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are playing some of the best basketball of their careers, but as everyone remembers from 2023, Golden State has the ultimate X factor.
Stephen Curry lit the Kings up with a 50-point Game 7 performance to advance to the next round. He will strive to give his best effort in 2024 despite ankle issues. Moreover, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green want to keep the dynasty going and will have extra motivation.
As for the Thunder, they will wait to see who wins the lower NBA Play-In Tournament matchups for their opponent. If everything works out, the Warriors will be the ones facing the talented young OKC team, and let Steve Kerr tell the story, they have a chance to come out on top.