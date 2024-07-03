When it comes to making trades in the NBA, no team has more assets to move than the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ever since the team started “tanking” by trading Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, GM Sam Presti has been on an asset-acquiring rampage, with the team now holding more picks than any team in the NBA by a pretty healthy margin. If an opposing team wants to bet against their future, OKC has picks from all over the Association that they can package together for a deal. If they want to exchange pick swaps for some of their lower-value picks, Presti can do that too, as fans learned at the trade deadline via the Dallas Mavericks.

And yet, after trading away Josh Giddey, the Thunder don't really have a “blue chip” prospect that they can use in the pursuit of a difference maker, which is unfortunate because the Utah Jazz reportedly want to add a promising player alongside picks in any trade for Lauri Markkanen.

Still, the Thunder aren't a team devoid of talented young players, even if they let a few go like Tre Mann in the pursuit of a steady veteran hand like Gordon Hayward, and could still put together a very good offer built around players and picks that may simply prove too fruitful for the Jazz to turn down, even if it isn't the “perfect” deal. The key to such a deal might not be Lu Dort, though, but instead a first-round pick from Villeneuve-sur-Lot, France, with a very interesting offensive game.

Sam Presti spoke very highly of Ousmane Dieng after the season.

Standing 6-foot-10, 216 pounds, Ousmane Dieng came to OKC from the New Zealand Breakers, where he played professionally from 2021-22, by way of the New York Knicks, who initially selected him with the 112th pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Though he didn't play much for the Thunder over his first two seasons with the team, averaging just 13 minutes per game over 72 games, he did earn a fan in none other than Presti, who told reporters after the season that he loved what he saw from the 21-year-old power forward with solid handle and sky-high upside.

With Mann and Giddy now gone and 2024 first-round pick Nikola Topić expected to miss all of 2024-25 after having surgery on a torn ACL, Dieng might just be the most interesting player on the Thunder, and if the Thunder want to add high-upside players who can contribute now and into the future – especially large power forwards who fit the Markkanen mold – then Dieng might just be a $5 million throw in that could make or break a trade alongside Dort.

Is Lauri Markkanen the right player for the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Alright, so if the Thunder do have an interesting young player that they could trade after all in Dieng plus a player in Dort who can not only play as a defensive-minded wing but also serve as a human trade chip at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, the only real question to be asked is if the Thunder should actually target Markkanen as one of the big swings they've been building towards for years.

In a word, yes; yes, he is.

With SGA locked in as the Thunder's top ball handler, J-Dub an OKC James Harden-style change-of-pace driver, and Chet Holmgren now locked in as the team's core moving forward, the Thunder needs to add players who can shoot, players who can defend, and players who have size on the court in order to compete with the Minnesota's and Dallas' of the world long-term. At 7-foot tall with a 39.5 percent 3-point shooting percentage and a knack for picking rebounds off of the glass, adding Markkanen at his $18 million cap number would ensure that the Thunder always have a super-sized sharpshooter that's impossible to guard on the outside while creating unique matchup options that few teams can counter.

Factor in the presence of Alex Caruso, who is like Dort with a better outside shot, and the timing feels right to add a one-of-one player like Markkanen to a team with sky-high expectations for the future, especially while they are still a relatively cheap team for the next few seasons. Give the Jazz Dort, Dieng, and their four favorite firsts, and OKC fans could have a jersey to add to their collection.