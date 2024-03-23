We're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this primetime matchup on NBA TV between top teams in their respective conferences. The Oklahoma City Thunder (49-20) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (45-25) as both teams see each other for the first time this year. Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Bucks prediction and pick.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently first in the Northwest Division and they're leading the Western Conference by a half-game over the Timberwolves. They're 8-2 in their last 10 games and they're riding a four-game winning streak heading into their first meeting with the Bucks this season in what could be a Finals preview.
The Milwaukee Bucks are leading the Central Division and they hold the two-seed in the Eastern Conference, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers by two games. They've been a bit more stagnant at 6-4 in their last 10, but they're fresh off a resilient home win against the Brooklyn Nets looking to extend their hot play at home.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Thunder-Bucks Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder: +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +120
Milwaukee Bucks: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -142
Over: 232.5 (-110)
Under: 232.5 (-110)
How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling game-after-game to earn that one-see in the Western Conference. With how deep their side of the bracket is, locking-in the top spot would bode very well for the Thunder in having an easier path to the Finals. This young roster has been able to test their resolve all throughout the regular season and they need to position themselves in the best spot for the Playoffs. Look for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take control of this game as the Bucks have struggled in stopping opposing guards as of late.
Gilgeous-Alexander ranks top-five in the NBA in and-1's and he's leading the league in free-throw attempts as well. The Bucks struggled to keep the Brooklyn Nets off the charity stripe in their last game, so SGA could stand to see another big night from the line. If he's able to get the Milwaukee bigs in foul trouble, expect Chet Holmgren to reap the benefits with easy buckets down low in return.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks have seen Giannis Antetokounmpo miss some time recently with a nagging injury, but he looked to be in top-shape against the Brooklyn Nets during their last win. While Brooklyn mounted a fourth quarter comeback and took the lead late in the game, Giannis quickly changed the tune once he checked back in and lifted the Bucks with a big three-pointer and and-1 down the stretch. He's leading the league in and-1's and will be keeping the Thunder bigs honest all game.
Khris Middleton will continue to be ‘day-to-day', but the Bucks would gain a ton of reinforcements if he were to make the lineup. His length and ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting proved to be crucial for the Bucks during their championship run, so they're hoping they can have him healthy in time for the Playoffs. Look for the Bucks to rely on their defense in shutting down the Thunder and their attack to the rim.
Final Thunder-Bucks Prediction & Pick
This should be a fun game on primetime as both of these teams are fighting to hold their positions in the standings. Oklahoma City is clawing to keep their first-place spot while Milwaukee looks to lock-in the two-seed out East behind the Celtics.
These teams haven't gotten a feel for each other yet this year, so it'll be interesting to see how the rookie Chet Holmgren matches up against the most dominant big man in our game with Giannis Antetokounmpo. I expect it to be a fun back-and-forth battle with Giannis feasting from the free-throw line.
However, the Thunder are a bit healthier heading into this game and the absence of Khris Middleton will really be felt by the Milwaukee Bucks. He is the perfect defender to match up against the long wings of OKC, so I expect Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams to see some success during this game.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with the Oklahoma City Thunder to grab the win on the road. It's still unclear how banged up the Bucks really are and the Thunder won't waste any time pushing the pace during this game. Let's ride the underdogs to grab the win here.
Final Thunder-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-108)