We've got the Thunder vs. Mavericks NBA Cup Quarter-Final Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The two teams will compete to advance in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. The Thunder currently have the best record in the Western Conference and have won seven of their last 10 games. However, the Mavericks have been hot recently, winning nine of their last 10 contests. So, which team will advance to the Semi-Finals?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks – NBA Cup Quarter-Finals Results According to NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Dallas Mavericks will defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA Cup Quarter-Finals 123-119. Between an absurd amount of fouls and good offensive play, both teams kept it close until the very end. However, it was the Mavericks that did just enough to pull through.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKC 26 33 28 32 119 DAL 28 34 24 37 123

It was business as usual Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, scoring a combined 70 points. Additionally, they earned a combined 12 rebound and 8 assists, keeping the offense alive. Oklahoma's offense never gave up, but fortunately the Mavericks' star duo kept held the fort down.

As for Oklahoma, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a mind-boggling 65 points. We know it's just a video game, but NBA 2K25 must really believe in the star player to drop so many points. Regardless, it wasn't enough for OKC to take the dub.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Thunder STAT Mavericks 46/93 (49%) Field Goals 43/91 (47%) 9/24 (38%) Three Pointers 16/44 (36%) 18/25 (72%) Free Throws 21/26 (81%) 16 Offensive Rebounds 14 39 Defensive Rebounds 38 8 Steals 5 1 Blocks 3 9 (15) Turnovers (Points Off) 8 (14) 16 Team Fouls 16

8 Biggest Lead 10 23:56 Time of Possession 24:03

With the win, the Mavericks advance to the NBA Cup Semi-Finals, where they will play either the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors. Should they win there, they'll advance to the NBA Cup Finals, where they'll play against the Bucks, Magic, Knicks, or Hawks. We'll see if the Mavericks can keep it up in the Semi-Finals.

Update: The simulation was created on Sunday, December 8th, 2024. We adjusted the roster based on that day's injury report.

