Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s star guard, is no stranger to fashion praise, often recognized for his unique and stylish pregame outfits. However, his latest ensemble before Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs received a far different reaction from fans, per TheSpun.

The 26-year-old NBA star was spotted entering the Frost Bank Center wearing an outfit that quickly caught the eyes of social media users — and not in the way he might have hoped. The Thunder’s official Instagram shared a video of Gilgeous-Alexander strutting in a race car-themed white top paired with bold, silver $11,300 Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Laminated Leather Pants. The high-priced pants, known for their iconic woven design, were a statement on their own, though the rest of the outfit left fans in disbelief.

Adding black Converse shoes and sleek black rectangular sunglasses did little to balance out the eccentric fit, leaving fans to roast the two-time All-Star’s choice. Comments poured in with users questioning his fashion decision, with one fan dubbing it “Shai’s worst fit.” Another user demanded the return of his previous stylist, calling the outfit a “BIG MISS” for their “king.”

Despite the online backlash, Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as a fashionable figure in the NBA, making waves at the 2022 Men’s Fashion Week in Paris and later attending the prestigious 2023 Met Gala. Yet, his latest fashion choice seems to have missed the mark with some fans, who are more accustomed to his other well-received looks.

A Tough Night for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

While his outfit drew attention, the Thunder's performance on the court didn't provide much to cheer about either. Gilgeous-Alexander did his best to lead Oklahoma City, scoring 32 points against the Spurs, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 104-113 loss. Jalen Williams contributed a solid 27 points, but the Thunder struggled in other areas.

The team’s bench had a rough night, shooting just 6-of-24 and contributing a mere 15 points. With no Victor Wembanyama or Chet Holmgren in the matchup, the absence of star players left the game lacking its usual luster, but the Spurs' role players stepped up to give San Antonio the edge.

Though Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance continues to be stellar this season, averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game, his squad couldn't get it done on Tuesday. As a result, Oklahoma City has dropped two consecutive games, now sitting second in the Western Conference. It’s clear that while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains one of the league’s brightest stars, both his fashion choices and the Thunder’s performance will continue to spark debate as the season progresses.