The new tech-induced golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has revealed its inaugural schedule. The TGL League will kick off its first season on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and will conclude a couple of months later on Tuesday, Mar. 25.
The TGL, a virtual golf league that looks to help continue the growth of the sport, was initially slated to debut this past January. However, a power outage caused the infrastructure to collapse a year ago. That left the league scrambling to make adjustments.
They later announced plans to create a steel-supported structure to avoid any further complications. That has led us here.
The structure of the league is nothing like any golf fan has seen. Six teams, each comprised of four players, will square off in head-to-head matches on Monday and Tuesday nights. The matches will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Teams will pick three players before each match to compete in 15-hole contests that will be split into two sessions.Nine holes will be three-man alternate shot followed by six holes of singles head-to-head play. The winner of each hole gets a point. Whichever team has the most points at the end wins.
In the event of a tie, players will compete in a closest-to-the-pin contest.
Players will begin each hole hitting into a massive 64-foot by 46-foot screen. When players are within approximately 50 yards of the hole, they will then transition to hitting into live-action greens where the putting surface will rotate and change.
The teams and complete schedules are listed below.
Jupiter Golf Links GC 2025 Schedule:
Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa, Tom Kim
Tuesday, Jan. 14 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Los Angeles Golf Club
Monday, Jan. 27 — 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Boston Common Golf
Tuesday, Feb. 18 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs New York Golf Club
Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs The Bay Golf Club
Tuesday, Mar. 4 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Atlanta Drive GC
Los Angeles Golf Club 2025 Schedule:
Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, and Tommy Fleetwood
Tuesday, Jan. 14 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Jupiter Golf Links
Tuesday, Feb. 4 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Boston Common Golf
Monday, Feb. 17 — 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Atlanta Drive GC
Monday, Feb. 24 — 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs New York Golf Club
Monday, Mar. 3 — 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs The Bay Golf Club
Atlanta Drive GC 2025 Schedule:
Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, and Patrick Cantlay
Tuesday, Jan. 21 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs New York Golf Club
Monday, Feb. 17 — 1 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Los Angeles Drive Golf Club
Monday, Feb. 17 — 4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs The Bay Golf Club
Monday, Feb. 24 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Boston Common Golf
Tuesday, Mar. 4 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Jupiter Links GC
Boston Common Golf 2025 Schedule:
Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama
Monday, Jan. 27 — 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Jupiter Golf Links
Tuesday, Feb. 4 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Los Angeles Drive Golf Club
Monday, Feb. 17 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs The Bay Golf Club
Monday, Feb. 24 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Atlanta Drive GC
Tuesday, Mar. 4 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs New York Golf Club
New York Golf Club 2025 Schedule:
Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Young
Tuesday, Jan. 7 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs The Bay Golf Club
Tuesday, Jan. 21 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Atlanta Drive GC
Tuesday, Feb. 18 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Jupiter Links GC
Monday, Feb. 24 — 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Los Angeles Golf Club
Monday, Mar. 3 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Boston Common Golf
The Bay Golf Club 2025 Schedule:
Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg, and Min Woo Lee
Tuesday, Jan. 7 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs New York Golf Club
Monday, Feb. 17 — 4 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Atlanta Drive GC
Monday, Feb. 17 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Boston Common Golf
Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Jupiter Golf Links GC
Monday, Mar. 3 — 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Los Angeles Golf Club
At the conclusion of the TGL regular season, the top four teams in the TGL standings move on to the playoffs.
The first semi-final will kick off the day after The Players on Monday, Mar. 17. The second semi-final will be played the following evening. The two winning clubs will then face off in a best-of-three Championship series.