The new tech-induced golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy has revealed its inaugural schedule. The TGL League will kick off its first season on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and will conclude a couple of months later on Tuesday, Mar. 25.

The TGL, a virtual golf league that looks to help continue the growth of the sport, was initially slated to debut this past January. However, a power outage caused the infrastructure to collapse a year ago. That left the league scrambling to make adjustments.

They later announced plans to create a steel-supported structure to avoid any further complications. That has led us here.

The structure of the league is nothing like any golf fan has seen. Six teams, each comprised of four players, will square off in head-to-head matches on Monday and Tuesday nights. The matches will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Teams will pick three players before each match to compete in 15-hole contests that will be split into two sessions.Nine holes will be three-man alternate shot followed by six holes of singles head-to-head play. The winner of each hole gets a point. Whichever team has the most points at the end wins.

In the event of a tie, players will compete in a closest-to-the-pin contest.

Players will begin each hole hitting into a massive 64-foot by 46-foot screen. When players are within approximately 50 yards of the hole, they will then transition to hitting into live-action greens where the putting surface will rotate and change.

The teams and complete schedules are listed below.

Jupiter Golf Links GC 2025 Schedule:

Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa, Tom Kim

Tuesday, Jan. 14 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday, Jan. 27 — 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Boston Common Golf

Tuesday, Feb. 18 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs New York Golf Club

Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs The Bay Golf Club

Tuesday, Mar. 4 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Atlanta Drive GC

Los Angeles Golf Club 2025 Schedule:

Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, and Tommy Fleetwood

Tuesday, Jan. 14 — 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Jupiter Golf Links

Tuesday, Feb. 4 — 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ — vs Boston Common Golf

Monday, Feb. 17 — 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs Atlanta Drive GC

Monday, Feb. 24 — 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs New York Golf Club

Monday, Mar. 3 — 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+ — vs The Bay Golf Club