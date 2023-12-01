Tigers' Kenta Maeda hints at subtle Yoshinobu Yamamoto recruitment that will fire up Detroit fans

The Detroit Tigers have already made a splash in free agency, signing starting pitcher Kenta Maeda to a two-year contract. But they are hoping that by inking Maeda, they get much more — namely, another starter in Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Speaking to Detroit media members on Thursday, Maeda was asked about potentially playing with Yamamoto, a coveted free agent who was posted to MLB by the Orix Buffaloes earlier this month. Maeda told reporters that it would “be nice to be able to play with fellow countrymen on the same team,” per The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen.

And what is on offer from Maeda to any Japanese players who might join him in Motown? “I already have eight years of service time over here,” Maeda said. “If anyone comes to the Tigers, I think I can offer some good advice about pitching in America.”

Maeda conceded that contract business is up to the front office, but that he would “support in any way possible” the recruitment of Japanese players to the Tigers.

Yamamoto a package deal?

While Maeda was a solid signing for Tigers GM Jeff Greenberg, if he were to lure Yamamoto to Detroit as well, that would be an absolute home run offseason already.

Of course, plenty of teams in addition to the Tigers covet Yamamoto.

After winning his third straight Sawamura Award (Nippon Professional Baseball's equivalent to MLB's Cy Young award), Yamamoto is ready to test his stuff in America. And what stuff it is.

The 25-year old right-hander led the NPB in wins, ERA, and strikeouts three seasons running. His 2023 season ended with a record of 16-6, a 1.21 ERA, and 169 strikeouts. He's as dominant as a pitcher can get, in any league.

Detroit got better by signing Maeda. It hopes that's just the beginning of its pitching overhaul.