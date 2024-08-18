The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees are set to face off in the Little League Classic on Sunday night. Each team gets a 27th man for their roster because it is a neutral site game. The Tigers have activated All-Star outfielder Riley Greene as their extra player ahead of the game, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Greene has not played since July 25 with a right hamstring strain. He made his first career All-Star team on the backs of a stellar first half. Greene hit .271 with an OPS of .866, 17 home runs, and 50 RBI. He's only played five games since the break.

Greene is one of the top young talents in the Tigers' organization. He has struggled to stay healthy in his young career, with this season marking the most games he has ever played in a year. If Greene can add to the 101 games he has already played, the Tigers will be very happy with their future centerfielder.

The Yankees added outfielder Jasson Dominguez to their roster ahead of the game. The Tigers will face Dominguez in his first MLB game of the season amid multiple injuries. Greene bats second and will be the designated hitter for Sunday's game.

In a different move, the Tigers waived infielder Gio Urshela. The former Yankee is hitting .243 with an OPS+ of 73 in 92 games this season. Detroit called up number-five prospect Jace Jung in a corresponding move. Greene represents the future of the Tigers and must perform well down the stretch despite the lack of playoff opportunity.

Detroit Tigers must lean on Riley Greene for their future

The Detroit Tigers were a fascinating team at the MLB trade deadline. They dealt pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing him to a one-year contract last off-season. The big conversation was around lefty starter Tarik Skubal. Detroit decided to keep their ace because he has two more years of team control.

The Tigers got off to a nice start, going 17-13 in April which put them two-and-a-half games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. Since they are 43-51 which is ten games worse than the Guardians in that stretch. Fangraphs now has their playoff chances at just 0.8%.

While it has been a disappointing summer for the Tigers, their nice start has given the front office hope that they can join the playoff conversation next year. Assuming they don't pull off a miracle, 2024 will be the tenth straight season missing the playoffs for the Tigers. They must invest in their young stars to build a core to make the playoffs.

Offensively, that core begins with Riley Greene. He can play all three outfield positions, is a contact hitter, and will be 24 years old when the season ends. The Little League Classic will be a great platform for the young core to shine.

Skubal will make the start for Detroit, Jung's first career game will come at third base, and shortstop Trey Sweeney will play in just his second game. On national television and in front of young fans, the Tigers have a chance to win a series against the Yankees.