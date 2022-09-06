Kody Clemens reveals plan after striking out Shohei Ohtani in Tigers’ loss to Angels

The Detroit Tigers were absolutely crushed Monday night by Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, dropping the first game of a three-game set in LA, 10-0. But at least for Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens, he went to bed with the cool memory of his surprising strikeout of Shohei Ohtani.

With the Tigers down big and not wanting to waste any more pitcher arms in the landslide loss that was happening, they decided to call upon Klemens to do work in the bottom of the eighth inning where he caught Shohei Ohtani looking.

That was also the first career strikeout for Kody Clemens, the son of former MLB strikeout machine Roger Clemens, who racked up a total of 4,672 strikeouts during his distinguished pitching career in Major League Baseball. The younger Clemens isn’t going to get a lot of opportunities to pitch, so for him to record a punch out at the expense of Shohei Ohtani is definitely one that’s worth cherishing for an entire lifetime.

“I’m just trying to get outs, and for it to come like that is obviously super cool. He’s the best player in baseball. So it’s a pretty cool moment for me,” Clemens said about his getting his first career K versus Shohei Otahni, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Blum also added that Clemens will look to get Shohei Ohtani to sign the ball this Tuesday when the Tigers and the Angels play the second game of this three-game set.