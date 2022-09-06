Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league. Performing as an ace starting pitcher on the mound and as a cleanup hitter all in one package, he is also arguably the most unique player in MLB history. The only question at this point seems to be, ‘what record won’t Ohtani break?’

Not even a week after making history that even one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Babe Ruth, couldn’t match, Ohtani is back to his record-setting ways yet again.

After hitting two home runs in a dominant 10-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers, Shohei Ohtani now has six multi-HR games this season, tying Troy Glaus, who achieved the same feat in 2000 for the Angels, for most multi-HR games in a season for the Anaheim-based squad, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Shohei Ohtani has 12 career multi-HR games… 6 have come this season. That ties Troy Glaus (2000) for the most multi-HR games in a season in Angels history. pic.twitter.com/BEd9XEBmZl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 6, 2022

Ohtani’s first dinger came in the fourth inning against left-handed starter Tyler Alexander, with the Japanese international lasering the first-pitch of the at-bat straight to right field after the Tigers pitcher served up a 90 mph fastball right in the middle of the plate.

Three innings later, Ohtani squared up yet another first pitch, this time lacing an 83 mph slider from the arm of Garrett Hill into deep left-center field.

Interestingly, Ohtani also struck out against position player Kody Clemens in the eighth inning of the same game, but with an insurmountable 9-0 lead, I’m sure Ohtani will not mind putting a smile on Clemens’ face.

Save that ball! 😂 Kody Clemens was hyped to strike out Shohei for his first K. pic.twitter.com/UD4zJ29TWk — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2022

Ohtani, barring any major injuries, is on track to surpass Glaus’ 22-year old record. He just needs to hit two dingers in one game! For a player of Ohtani’s caliber, he of the reigning unanimous American League MVP pedigree, getting such an achievement seems to be just another day in the office for him.

If anything, the achievement Glaus has that Shohei Ohtani should want the most is a World Series ring. Glaus, the former Angels third baseman propelled the 2002 Angels to a championship over the San Francisco Giants, winning World Series MVP in the process. With a 59-76 record, the Angels are nowhere near where they want to be to keep Ohtani and fellow MVP Mike Trout pleased, but hopefully for the Angels, they start turning it around soon.