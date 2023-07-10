The Detroit Tigers made the first major surprise of the 2023 MLB Draft. Detroit drafted high school outfielder Max Clark with the third overall pick, despite speculation about their interest in college outfielders.

Whether Detroit's gamble pays off won't be known for years. For now, Clark is gearing up to begin his career in the Tigers organization. And he shared his goals with the media after hearing his name called on Sunday night.

“I want to be the guy who can change a clubhouse, be the guy that's playing 110% every single day, having an absolute blast doing it, encouraging others to play as hard as they can and have as much fun as they can at the same time. That's what we want to do,” Clark told reporters, via Detroit Free Press reporter Evan Petzold.

Clark also told reporters he expects to sign with the Tigers for an under-slot bonus. The 18-year-old said he expects to sign for $7.698 million, which is the value of the fourth overall pick.

To Detroit's credit, Clark was considered a top-five pick in this draft. However, many expected the team to draft the top college bat available. After LSU outfielder Dylan Crews went second to the Washington Nationals, the top college bat was Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford.

In the end, Detroit had Clark as the top player on their draft board. Langford wound up going to the Texas Rangers with the fourth overall selection. It'll be interesting to see how these two players develop over the years.

Detroit had two more picks on Sunday night. They selected high school infielder Kevin McGonigle with the 37th overall pick. With the 45th pick, the Tigers took a college bat in the form of Nebraska infielder Max Anderson.