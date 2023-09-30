The Detroit Tigers are saying goodbye to Miguel Cabrera on October 1st when he plays in his final game before retiring. The 12x All-Star is retiring after a 20-year career, including spending the past 16 seasons with the Tigers.

Prior to his retirement, Cabrera sent a message thanking Tigers fans.

“I think to say thank you falls short. I’m truly grateful for all the support that I have been given, for all the joy that they have brought me, for being my friends, for supporting me as they have supported me during all these years. I’m grateful to them. Always, all my life, I’m going to tell them thank you every time I see them,” via Evan Woodbery of M Live.

“Here in Detroit, I feel at home. I feel as if I were playing in Maracay. That’s something very important for a player, to feel as though you belong. That’s why I decided to play all my career here in Detroit and stay here after my career.”

During his outstanding career, Cabrera was a 2x AL MVP, a 2x Hank Aaron award winner, a World Series champion, and a 7x Silver Slugger award winner. He also earned the AL Triple Crown during his 2012 MVP season.

Miguel Cabrera will certainly be missed on the field when he retires for good. The good news for Tigers fans is Cabrera will maintain a role within the organization as he transitions into becoming a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations for the Tigers.