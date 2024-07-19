The Tigers make the trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays! These teams are playing very similarly. Each team has been inconsistent in the first half of the season. The Tigers were red-hot leading into the break, when compared to the Blue Jays. Our MLB odds series has our Tigers-Blue Jays prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.

Tigers-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Jack Flaherty vs. Kevin Gausman

Jack Flaherty (6-5) with a 3.13 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched six innings and gave up one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a Tigers win.

2024 Road Splits: (4-2) 2.81 ERA

Chris Bassitt (8-7) with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up three runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts in a Blue Jays win.

2024 Home Splits: (5-4) 3.83 ERA

MLB Odds: Tigers-Blue Jays Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +100

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 pm ET

TV: Apple TV+

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have been inconsistent on their way to a 47-50 record this season. They have won four out of their last five games. Their bats have struggled this season, while their pitching has been great. Riley Greene, Mark Canha, Kerry Carpenter, Javier Baez, and Spencer Torkelson have stood out despite the offensive struggles. In comparison, the pitching has carried them when needed. Their ace is Tarik Skubal, the Cy Young favorite in the AL, and then Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson have also been behind him. The Tigers' pitching has to carry them in this matchup and for the rest of the season.

The Tigers are starting Jack Flaherty on the mound. He has a 6-5 record, a 3.13 ERA, and a 0.98 WHIP. Through 95 innings, Flaherty has allowed 35 runs on 77 hits with 16 walks and 119 strikeouts. The Tigers are 9-7 in the 16 games that he has started this season. Flaherty has been great on the mound for the Tigers and is just behind Skubal in quality of play. The Blue Jays have struggled behind the plate, so this is a favorable matchup for him.

The offense for the Tigers has struggled this season. The Tigers are 20th in the MLB in team batting average at .236 after having the same last season. Riley Greene leads the way in the batting categories for the Tigers. Greene leads in batting average at .271, in home runs at 17, in RBI at 50, in OBP at .364, and in total hits at 96. They get a favorable matchup against Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays on the mound because he has been inconsistent this year. This should be an interesting matchup because of the inconsistency of each unit.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays have been inconsistent to start the season towards a 44-52 record. The team has struggled behind the plate with their bats and then their pitching has also struggled, with both being in the bottom half of the MLB this season. Daulton Varsho, Justin Turner, Bo Bichette, George Springer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have stood out behind the plate. Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi have been their best pitchers up to this point in the season. Toronto has talent, but they have not found any consistency up to this point in the season.

The offense for the Blue Jays has struggled towards a .236 which is 20th in the league, after finishing last season with a .256 batting average. Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr lead the team in almost every important batting category. Guerrero Jr. leads the way in batting average at .288, in home runs at 14, in RBI at 55, in OBP at .359, and in total hits at 107. This offense has struggled, and this matchup against Flaherty should be difficult with how well he has played on the mound for the Tigers.

In a last-minute change, the Jays are going with Chris Bassitt on the bump. He has shown signs of being the top starter for the Jays this season.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

These two teams are very similar. Struggling and inconsistent offenses and then solid pitching. The Tigers have the better pitcher with Flaherty, but it should still be a close game in a pitching duel with Bassitt for Toronto. Expect the Blue Jays to keep things close at home, even if the Tigers win in a close one.

Final Tigers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-200)