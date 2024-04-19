The Detroit Tigers visit the Minnesota Twins for game two of the three-game series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Twins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Tigers enter the series with the Twins sitting at 10-9 on the year. They lost three of four to the Rangers before the series though. Meanwhile, the Twins were 6-11 on the year, and coming off being swept by the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams will be facing off on Friday for the first game of the series. The Tigers send Jack Flaherty to the mound for game one. He is 0-1 on the year with a 4.91 ERA on the year. The Twins will be sending Jeo Ryan to the mound. He is 0-1 with a 2.60 ER and a .92 WHIP on the year.
MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds
Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +106
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-172)
Moneyline: -124
Over: 7.5 (+100)
Under: 7.5 (-122)
How to Watch Tigers vs. Twins
Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT
TV: BSDET/BSNOX
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Twins on April 19th.
The Tigers are 23rd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. Riley Greene is leading the way this year. He is hitting .239 on the year with a 3.86 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, and three home runs. They have led to 13 runs scored and eight RBIs. Mark Canha has also been solid this year. He is hitting .233 on the year with a .387 on-base percentage. Canha has four doubles and three home runs on the year. He has nine runs and nine RBIs on the year.
Further, Kerry Carpenter is driving in runs well this year. He is hitting .283 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. He has three doubles, two triples, and three home runs, good for eight RBIs and six runs scored. Spencer Torkelson has not had the best year but is also producing. He is hitting just .216 on the year, with 18 strikeouts. Still, he has a .318 on-base percentage, with seven doubles. Torkelson has scored eight times and driven in seven runs.
The Tigers are fourth in team ERA, second in WHIP, and first in opponent batting average. It will be Reese Olson on the mound for the Tigers in this one. He is 0-2 this year with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP. Last time out, he went 6.1 innings, giving up just one run, but taking the loss. Current members of the Twins have 25 career at-bats against Olson. They have hit .280 off of him with two RBIs.
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the game with the Tigers on April 19th.
The Twins are 28th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 30th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging percentage. Ryan Jeffers has been solid this year. He is hitting .275 on the year with a .351 on-base percentage He has four doubles and three home runs, for a team-high 11 RBIs. He has also scored seven times. Leading the team in runs scored is Edouard Julien. He has scored eight times this year but is hitting just .175. He does have a .266 on-base percentage, while he has hit four home runs and driven in five.
Alex Kirilloff has been the most reliable bat so far. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .345 on-base percentage. Kirilloff has four doubles, three triples, and a home run, but just eight RBIs. He has scored six times though. Driving in a fair amount of runs is Byron Buxton. Buxton is hitting just .193 on the year with a .230 on-base percentage. He has four doubles and a triple, good for seven RBIs. Further, he has scored four times in the year.
The Twins are 18th in the majors in ERA while sitting 13th in WHIP and 21st in opponent batting average. It will be Bailey Ober on the mound for this one. He is 0-1 on the year with a 6.57 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. Last time out, he allowed just three hits over six innings and did not give up a run, but the Twins lost 4-3. Current members of the Tigers have 71 at-bats against Ober. They are hitting .239 against him with a home run and seven RBIs.
Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick
The Twins have struggled to score this year consistently. The Tigers are not scoring well either, but they are scoring more. Further, the Tigers have the better pitcher going in this one. Take the Tigers to come away with the win.
Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (+106)