TikTok phenomenon Addison Rae has begun teasing tracks from her leaked album.

In an Instagram post, Rae shared a photo that looks like an album cover with the caption, “dug up a few of the leaks from the lost album,” before adding an August 18 date at the end.

So it seems that Rae will release the album, or at least a few tracks, on Friday, August 18. The album was previously leaked last August.

When you go to Rae's website, an animated bubble gum is shown. If you click on it, it pops and reveals a countdown that leads to midnight on Friday, August 18. A few song titles are also displayed in scribbled text, “2Die4,” “It Could've Been U,” “Ruin My Life,” “I Didn't See It Coming,” among more.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Addison Rae gained her fame from TikTok and has become one of the biggest social media influencers in the world. She has over 88.4 million followers on TikTok and 5.8 billion likes. But she has also tried to spread her wings with other projects between releasing an album and acting.

She had her very first leading role in a remake of She's All That, He's All That. The Netflix film starred Rae as a social media influencer. Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Matthew Lillard also starred in the film.

This fall, Rae will star in Thanksgiving — a new slasher film from Cabin Fever director Eli Roth. Patrick Dempsey also stars in the film — which will be released on November 17. She was also cast in the R-rated animated/live-action hybrid comedy, Animal Friends. Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, and Aubrey Plaza also star in the film.