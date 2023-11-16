Tim Hardaway Jr. got an optimistic injury update from Coach Jason Kidd as the Mavs took on Jordan Poole and the Wizards in Washington.

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in D.C., and a potentially scary situation unfolded regarding guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr. and his leg.

Prior to the game, Mavs star guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out due to a foot injury. On Wednesday, Hardaway scored 31 points, a team high for Dallas, but it didn't come without its harrowing moments. Hardaway suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter after Kyle Kuzma fell on his leg.

Fortunately, minutes later, it was revealed by head coach Jason Kidd that Hardaway's leg injury was fine after all, according to a Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

Hardaway is fine, Kidd says. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 16, 2023

The Mavericks ended up winning by a final score of 130-117. Hardaway shot 11-for-20 off the bench including 7-for-11 from 3-point range, upstaging superstar Luka Doncic who scored 26 points on 7-of-18 shooting for the Mavs.

Hardaway's fellow Michigan Wolverines alumnus Jordan Poole scored 16 for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma led the way for Washington with 22 points, including an 8-for-10 free throw shooting performance.

The performance served as an excellent bounce-back game for the Mavericks, who appeared to struggle against the Pelicans due to the “busyness” of their home court's design for the in-season tournament on Tuesday.

Kidd commented, as did Hardaway Jr., on the difficulties of the tournament previously after a loss to the Pelicans.

“The players are playing. Honestly, that's a question for them. I think that the floors are hard to watch on TV. And so the league has gone a little bit too far with the floors. The uniforms, I get, the floor, it's maybe a year or two from now,” Kidd said.

“We've had problems with the floor, but it's too late. There's nothing about the floor. Tonight, we're not using the floor as an excuse so just make sure we're not quoted on saying the floor is the reason why we lost turnovers and give credit to New Orleans coming out and playing hard,” Kidd added.

Hardaway Jr. said that the court didn't matter after the Pelicans loss, and seemed to portend a strong performance against the Wizards with the seriousness of his assessment.

“It doesn't matter what I say. They're going to do whatever they want at the end of the day. Court. Outdoor court. Windy conditions. Doesn't matter. Basketball is basketball. They just kicked our a**” Hardaway added.