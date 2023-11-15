The latest Kyrie Irving injury update ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' road game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night

The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the New Orleans Pelicans 131-110 on Tuesday. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the offense failed to find any kind of rhythm while the defense struggled versus New Orleans. The Mavs will play in the second of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, but Irving's status is in question for the game.

Irving is dealing with a foot injury. Dallas will proceed with caution, especially having just played a game on Tuesday. However, the Mavs are certainly hopeful that Kyrie can play as the team looks to bounce back in Washington.

The question is this: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Wizards

Kyrie Irving was listed as questionable on the official injury report, via NBA.com. He is dealing with a sprained left foot. Now, it appears Irving will be out for the game, as Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reported.

‘Kidd says Irving will not play.'

Irving endured some struggles with his shot early in the 2023-24 season. He has performed better in recent action for the most part though.

Overall, Irving is averaging 22.3 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 40.3 percent three-point shooting. He is also averaging 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest. There is no question that the Mavs need Irving on the floor to find consistent success.

Dallas can't expect Luka Doncic to completely carry the load with Irving being ruled out. The Mavs will need an all-around improved defensive effort with other role players stepping up on offense.

The good news for the Mavs is that scoring points hasn't been an issue. They feature enough depth to place pressure on Washington's defense even without Irving.