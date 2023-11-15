Mavs head coach Jason Kidd and shooting guard Tim Hardaway, Jr. aren't making excuses in their brutal loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA's ongoing In-Season Tournament has showcased some of the most insane court designs in recent years. Some fans think they're serious eye candy. On the flip side, the outrageous designs could serve as a potential distraction. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd and shooting guard Tim Hardaway, Jr. aren't buying that in a disastrous 131-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

Jason Kidd and Tim Hardaway, Jr. aren't making excuses in their loss to the Pelicans

Kidd and Hardaway shared their thoughts with The Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend after the game.

“The players are playing. Honestly, that's a question for them. I think that the floors are hard to watch on TV. And so the league has gone a little bit too far with the floors. The uniforms, I get, the floor, it's maybe a year or two from now,” Jason Kidd quipped.

“We've had problems with the floor, but it's too late. There's nothing about the floor. Tonight, we're not using the floor as an excuse so just make sure we're not quoted on saying the floor is the reason why we lost turnovers and give credit to New Orleans coming out and playing hard,” Kidd added.

Tim Hardaway, Jr. agreed with his coach's assessment.

“It doesn't matter what I say. They're going to do whatever they want at the end of the day. Court. Outdoor court. Windy conditions. Doesn't matter. Basketball is basketball. They just kicked our ass,” Hardaway said.

Mavs point guard Luka Doncic made just five of 16 field-goal attempts for 16 points. He also had eight turnovers in his worst game of the season. He was a far cry from his mind-blowing 44-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Luka Doncic is the NBA's leading scorer (32.6 points per game).

The Mavs hope to get back in the win column against the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday.