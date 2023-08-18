Tim Tebow is an American football player who played in the NFL for three seasons and is currently a free agent. He had a more than impressive college football career with the Florida Gators. Tim Tebow led the Gators to two National Championships, with him being named the MVP in one of those wins. He also won multiple awards such as the Manning Award (2008), Maxwell Award (2007, 2008), AP and Sporting News Player of the Year (2007), and the Heisman Trophy (2007).

Despite a successful college career which led the Denver Broncos to take him in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2010, he only played three seasons at the professional level. Regardless, he is still one of the most known names in the sport of football. However, in this article, we will be talking about his better half, Tim Tebow’s wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Tim Tebow’s wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Tim Tebow has been an often-talked-about name in the realm of the NFL. His wife, however, does not shy away from the limelight. She is a beautiful, accomplished woman who was crowned the most beautiful person in the universe.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was born on June 28, 1995, in Sedgefield, Western Cape, to parents Bennie Peters and Anne-Marie Steenkamp. She had a half-sister named Franje who suffered from a rare condition called cerebellar agenesis in which a brain develops without the cerebellum.

Unfortunately, Franje died on May 4, 2019, from the disease.

Demi-Leigh said that her drive to succeed came from her half-sister who pushed through life despite having a rare disease.

“She is my biggest motivator in life (and she has the most beautiful lashes any girl can dream of),” she said .

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters begins beauty pageant career

Nel-Peters started her pageantry career when she represented Western Cape in the Miss South Africa 2017 competition, which was held March 26, 2017. She won the pageant, and she had the right to represent South Africa in both Miss World 2017 and Miss Universe 2017.

Unfortunately, the dates of the two pageants coincided, and she eventually chose to go to the Miss Universe pageant, which was held in Las Vegas.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wins Miss Universe

Going into the Miss Universe pageant, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters’ platform focused on self-defense. She chose this platform because of the experience that she had one month after winning Miss South Africa where she was hijacked and held at gunpoint.

“As Miss South Africa, I was able to launch my own campaign called Unbreakable. My campaign consists of getting specialists in their field together to equip women around South Africa with the necessary skills and knowledge on how to empower themselves — not only emotionally but physically as well,” Nel-Peters said .

During the final round of the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, host Steve Harvey asked her “What quality in yourself are you most proud of, and how will you apply that quality to your time as Miss Universe?”

“As a Miss Universe, you have to be confident in who you are as an individual. And Miss Universe is a woman that has overcome many fears, and by that she is able to help other women to overcome their fears. She is a woman that nothing is ever too much to ask for and I think that is exactly who I am.” she answered.

Nel-Peters also raised her stance on equality in the workplace after Harvey asked her about the most important issue regarding women in the workplace.

“In some places, women get paid 75 percent of what men earn for doing the same job, working the same hours, and I do not believe that is right,” she said . “I think we should have equal work for equal pay for women all over the world.”

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was eventually crowned Miss Universe 2017. She became the second titleholder from South Africa after Margaret won the Miss Universe Pageant in 1978.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' reign as Miss Universe

During her reign as Miss Universe, Nel-Peters traveled to multiple countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, France, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Lebanon, Egypt, Malaysia, USA, and her home country, South Africa.

She ended her reign on December 17, 2018, in Bangkok, Thailand, the location of the 2018 Miss Universe pageant. She then crowned Catriona Gray of the Philippines as her successor.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' courtship with Tim Tebow

As to how Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters met, the former Denver Broncos quarterback recalled the story:

“Her sister has special needs, so we invited them to Night to Shine in South Africa,” Tebow said in an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. “We kind of met and started talking through that and haven't stopped.”

On January 10, 2019, the couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters marries Tim Tebow

On January 20, 2020, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot in Franschhoek, South Africa. It is not known if Tebow was still a virgin when he married Nel-Peters.

Tim Tebow opened up about the challenges of married life and the opportunities to grow, especially after spending the first two years of their life as husband and wife in a pandemic.

“There have been so many opportunities to learn and grow, which has been so cool,” Tim said . “There have been so many things we've gotten to do together. We've gotten to find the things we have in common, but also to find where we're different. “It's great to have someone by my side and we can be making an impact together. It's sort of like I say in the book: that we have to make the right choices to fulfill our responsibilities and really make a difference in the world.”

Aside from her 2017 campaign on self-defense, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (now Demi-Leigh Tebow) is also vocal in her fight against human trafficking. She spreads the word and awareness on her website as well as her social media platforms.

Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters continue to live a happy life with their three dogs.

Nel-Peters also has embarked on a modeling career to take advantage of her beauty pageant success.

Hello August! Had so much fun joining the @skincareanarchy podcast earlier this year, that we decided to keep the fun going. Excited to be featured as the coverstar for YUGEN, their hybrid publication of all things beauty editorial, guides to the best skincare, & much more! pic.twitter.com/vXghLlGQOu — Demi-Leigh Tebow (@DemiTebow) August 5, 2023

As of now, that is what we know about Tim Tebow’s wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.