The Kansas City Chiefs hit a surprising low point during the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City finished the regular season 6-11 and missed the playoff for the first time in several years. Now the Chiefs need to put in some hard work this offseason to make sure that does not happen again in 2026.

It all starts with having a strong showing during NFL free agency. ESPN's Matt Bowen believes that Jaguars running back Travis Etienne would be an ideal fit with the Chiefs ahead of free agency.

“Etienne has the play speed to upgrade a Chiefs run game that ranked 25th last season (106.6 yards per game). And with his dual-threat ability as a pass catcher, Etienne would be schemed on screens and backfield releases in coach Andy Reid's system. This is a move to add more juice and big-play ability to the Kansas City offense. Etienne's 26 rushes of 10 or more yards were tied for the 12th most in the NFL last season.”

It is hard to say that Etienne had a breakout season in 2025. After all, he had already established himself as a flashy playmaker in Jacksonville. But there is no question that Etienne was on a heater in 2025.

The 27-year-old running back logged 260 carries for 1,107 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He also added 36 receptions for 292 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air.

There is no guarantee that Etienne makes it to free agency. Jacksonville could always franchise tag Etienne, or both sides could agree on a long-term contract extension.

But if Etienne does make it to free agency, Kansas City should be one team that makes a run at him.

The Chiefs are expected to let Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Dameon Pierce all test free agency. That leaves them with only second-year back Brashard Smith on the roster.

Kansas City should be in the market for at least one running back this offseason. Etienne could be an attractive candidate because of his dual-threat ability as a runner and receiver. He also boasts big-play ability, something the Chiefs currently lack on offense.

If the Chiefs do not add a talented running back in free agency, they almost certainly will during the 2026 NFL Draft.