With the football world awaiting the 2026 NFL Draft in late April, there is a bevy of players who are prepared to take the next jump to the professional level. As young players get ready for the NFL Draft, one star who will have a delayed timeline is Oregon football offensive tackle Isaiah World.

Projected as a borderline top-10 offensive tackle, it's being reported that World has torn his ACL in the Ducks' College Football Playoff loss to the Indiana Hossiuers on Jan. 9 in the Peach Bowl, according to Dane Brugler. He suffered the injury before halftime of the game, got surgery in early February, as he won't be attending the NFL Combine.

“Sources: Oregon LT Isaiah World suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the playoff game vs. Indiana,” Brugler wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Had surgery earlier this month. Won't be attending the Combine, but will be available for medical re-checks and 30 visits.”

“Unfortunate situation for World, who was a top-100 hopeful prospect. It does explain why he missed the 2nd half vs. Indiana and pulled out of the Senior Bowl,” Brugler continued.

Isaiah World's NFL Draft outlook

While it remains to be seen how World's stock for the NFL Draft is, the offensive lineman was originally considered a potential Day 2 pick, meaning the second or third round. NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein would speak about the positives and negatives with World.

“Big, long tackle with heavy hands but sloppy technique that limits his consistency. World is a high-character player who did a decent job of working around his limitations during his college career,” Zierlein wrote.

“Elements of his run blocking will translate to the league despite an elevated pad level, but his pass protection is filled with holes and requires immediate attention,” Zierlein continued. “If he can cut back on quick losses, World has a chance to become an average swing tackle.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how World recovers from the torn ACL and what his NFL outlook is like come April's draft.