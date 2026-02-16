The Miami Dolphins are expected to make several big moves this offseason. Miami is starting a new regime with Jeff Hafley at head coach. The Dolphins are currently in a rough salary cap situation that could force them to make some drastic moves. They got a head start on that process on Monday.

Miami and edge rusher Bradley Chubb agreed to parts ways on Monday with the team granting him a release. That move will save the Dolphins $7.3 million in cap space and grant Chubb the freedom to sign with a new team during free agency.

The 29-year-old edge rusher is a two-time Pro Bowler who could still be a useful piece in the right system. He is not far removed from an 11-sack season back in 2023.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that three teams attempted to trade for Chubb at the deadline in 2025. That suggests that Chubb should have a strong market when free agency opens in March.

Below we will explore three of the best free agency destinations for Chubb this offseason.

The Titans could use a veteran edge rusher like Chubb

There are a few reasons why the Titans could be the perfect landing spot for Chubb.

Perhaps the most important reason is because they are best equipped to pay Chubb whatever he wants.

The Titans enter the offseason with $104.77 million in cap space. That is the most in the NFL by a pretty healthy margin.

I don't see Tennessee handing Chubb a ridiculous long-term contract. But they do have money burning a hole in their pockets right now, and Chubb could be a useful short-term player.

It is important to remember that NFL teams have to spend a minimum of 90% of their salary cap space over specific three- or four-year cycles. That incentives Tennessee to hand out healthy one-year contracts if they do not have anyone to give a long-term contract to.

Tennessee holds the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They could easily use that pick on a young edge rusher of the future.

Pairing a young edge rusher with Chubb could help that rookie adapt to the NFL. It would also give Robert Saleh two edge rusher he can count on this fall.

Could Chubb be a great one-year rental for the 49ers?

San Francisco is another great landing spot for Chubb.

Remember that edge rusher Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending ACL injury back in September. Bosa is reportedly on track to return for training camp, but I would not be surprised to see San Francisco add some insurance at the position.

The 49ers enter the offseason with $41.88 million in cap space, which puts them in the top half of NFL teams. That figure could actually decrease if they trade Brandon Aiyuk, but it would create more cap space in future seasons.

Article Continues Below

If the 49ers added Chubb, he would join Bosa, second-year player Mykel Williams, and veteran Bryce Huff as the team's top edge rushers. That is a pretty good looking rotation once all four players are fully healthy.

Ultimately, this potential marriage could come down to price.

It is unclear how much Chubb will seek on a new contract. Chubb seems unlikely to land a deal worth $30 million or more per season. But how much does he think he is worth during his age 30 season? And how long of a contract will he want to sign?

Perhaps Chubb will be willing to take a discount to join the 49ers. After all, they would give him a good chance of making a title run in 2026.

The Commanders desperately need help rushing the passer. Is Chubb the solution?

Chubb should consider the Commanders if he wants to guarantee a starting job in 2026.

Washington is completely bereft of talent at edge rusher. The Commanders only have Dorance Armstrong and a handful of reserve players at the position. It would not surprise me if the Commanders added multiple edge rushers, both in free agency and the draft.

Perhaps that makes Washington an attractive landing spot for Chubb.

Washington enters the offseason with $74.55 million in cap space. That puts the Commanders just inside the top five NFL teams in terms of available cap space.

One mistake the Commanders have made over the past few offseasons is loading up on veteran players. They could be in a better spot right now if they'd instead added some younger talent.

While I think Washington needs to internalize that lesson, it should not prevent them from adding a veteran like Chubb this offseason. After all, they need to do a lot of work at edge rusher.

Personally, I would love to see the Commanders add Chubb as a bridge starter on a two-year contract.