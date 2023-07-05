The Minnesota Timberwolves released their 2023 NBA Summer League roster last month.

see you in Vegas. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NUlKeCSFjl — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) June 24, 2023

Timberwolves assistant Max Lefevre, a former Player Development Assistant and Video Coordinator for Minnesota, will be the team's head coach this season. Highlighted by former collegiate stars, G League Ignite and Overtime Elite players, Lefevre will have plenty of talent to call upon when Minnesota faces the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. CDT on Friday in Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev.

Who are some Timberwolves 2023 Summer League players to look out for?

Leonard Miller

Miller, who was taken with the No. 33 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will have plenty to prove for the Timberwolves during the team's Summer League run.

Miller played in 38 games between the G League's regular season and its Winter Showcase. He earned averages of 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and one steal per game during his run with Ignite. The 6-foot-10 forward played alongside now-San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko, Indiana Pacers guard Mojave King and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson on Ignite.

Miller can help the Timberwolves on the defense end, a point he went over in during an interview with Minnesota.

“I feel like I can contribute on the defensive end,” Miller said, via NBA.com. “I feel like I can contribute with my versatility on utilizing me in the offense. My ability to rebound the ball at a high level, just fit in. That's all I'm worried about. Just coming in, fitting in and just helping this team as much as I can.”

If he can showcase his defense alongside a talented cast of forwards and centers on the Timberwolves' Summer League roster, he can be a solid fit for a team who ended the 2022-23 season with a strong defensive rating, or “the number of points allowed per 100 possessions by a team,” of 113.1, according to NBA.com. The figure put them at 10th place in the league.

Jaylen Clark

Clark saw signs of improvement during his three seasons with the UCLA Bruins. His scoring averages peaked at 13 points per game during the 2022-23 season as he shot at a 48.1% rate from the field and 32.9% at the 3-point line.

UCLA head coach took pride in Clark's career at UCLA, highlighting the 6-foot-4 guard's Naismith Defensive Player Of The Year selection.

“Jaylen had three great years in Westwood,” Cronin said, via UCLABruins.com. “He improved every season and finished his collegiate career as the National Defensive Player of the Year. We were all heartbroken when Jaylen got injured at the end of the season. He deserved a better end to his career in Westwood, but we're so thankful for his great effort as a Bruin.

“Jaylen is the best perimeter defender I've ever coached, and I am sure he will be just as good in the NBA once he comes back healthy. Minnesota is getting a winning player, and we are all so happy for J-Rock.”

Clark will join a guard corps featuring former Arizona guard Brandon Williams, former Winston-Salem guard Javonte Cooke and former George Washington guard Brendan Adams. Williams, who played in 24 games and started in 16 for the Trail Blazers in the 2021-22 season, played in 44 games for the College Park Skyhawks.

If Clark can separate himself from the rest of the competition and become a reliable guard in the Summer League, he may be able to make an early impact on a roster that features guard Mike Conley and a newly-re-signed Anthony Edwards.