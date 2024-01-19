Anthony Edwards went into his viral dunk

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards had a crazy dunk after he passed the ball to himself off of the backboard against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he explained what was going through his mind during the play leading up to it.

“I did a snatch back. He played great defense,” Anthony Edwards said in the clip posted by the Timberwolves. “I ran out of options. This s**t was nasty I'm not going to lie. I'm glad I didn't shoot the middy. When I did the last between the legs, I pretty much thought I lost him. But I didn't. He stayed there, he played great defense, and once I seen he was still there I pump faked and I was like ain't nobody open I might as well just try it. I threw it perfect off the glass too, that's the crazy thing. Favorite dunk of all time man.”

The Timberwolves moved to 30-11 with the 118-103 win over the Grizzlies that night.

Edwards and Minnesota have reestablished a lead atop the Western Conference, two games ahead of the team they play next on Saturday at home, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both the Timberwolves and Thunder have been great stories this season, showing to be serious contenders in the Western Conference with young talent. It will be a great game to watch on Saturday night in what could be a future playoff matchup.

Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to extend their lead atop the Western Conference, something they have held onto for the majority of this season. A win against the Thunder would be another statement from the Timberwolves, and it would give them some breathing room over the team that is directly competing with them for the top spot in the conference. It will be interesting to see if Edwards makes any more highlight plays in the matchup.