Anthony Edwards revealed the Timberwolves "X-factor" following Minnesota's victory on Thursday vs. the Grizzlies.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-103 on Thursday night. Anthony Edwards scored 28 points in the game, 26 of which came in the second half. With the win, Minnesota is now 30-11 and they remain at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Edwards joined the NBA on TNT crew after the game for an interview. He discussed a number of topics and revealed the Timberwolves' “X-factor.”

“He means everything to me and to our team,” Edwards said of Naz Reid, who scored 20 points and recorded two steals in Thursday's victory. “I'm pretty sure he means everything to those guys too. To me, he's the X-factor of the team. Every night that he brings it, we win. I told him today, ‘when you play like this I don't think we can be beat by anybody in the league.' As long as he keeps that confidence high, we’re gonna be unstoppable.”

Timberwolves taking care of business during 2023-24 season

Minnesota has enjoyed a tremendous season. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are superstars, while Rudy Gobert is a reliable defensive and rebounding presence. Naz Reid's emergence has been important for the Timberwolves as well.

The Timberwolves look like a legitimate contender. That may go without saying given their No. 1 status in the West, but Minnesota isn't quite as experienced from a playoff standpoint. With that being said, this team is clearly ready to make a deep playoff run.

Anthony Edwards is becoming one of the best players in the game. Even when Edwards isn't playing his best, he still finds a way to be successful. On Thursday, Edwards scored two points in the first half.

He followed that up with a 26-point second half as previously mentioned. It is impressive what he's accomplished in Minnesota this season without question.

However, the West features the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Additionally, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers are playing impressive brands of basketball. One thing we know for sure is that Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves will not be intimidated by any opponent.

Minnesota fans should be excited about this team as the 2023-24 season continues.