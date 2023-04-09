ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Are you a Minnesota Timberwolves fan? Is the NBA’s tiebreaker situation confusing the heck out of you heading into the final day of the regular season? If the answer to both of those questions is yes, then we’ve got you covered.

The Western Conference’s playoff picture could still see movement from seeds 5 through 9. As things stand for Minnesota, they’re at the bottom rung sitting at 9th heading into their final matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

There’s still the possibility of climbing up to either the 8th or even 7th spots if the results swing their way once the dust settles on the NBA regular season finale.

Updated Western Conference Playoff and Play-In scenarios through today's games. Seeds 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RBf48BWeHP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

The big one for the Timberwolves is taking care of business on their own home floor. They host the Pelicans for a grudge match that determines the tiebreaker for their season series that currently stands at 1-1.

A loss automatically leaves them at 9th place and a play-in date with the Oklahoma City Thunder. A win guarantees either a 7th or 8th seed.

The Timberwolves get the 8th seed if they beat the Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers win their matchup against the Utah Jazz. That would set up a road game against either the Lakers or the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves get the 7th seed if they beat the Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers lose their matchup against the Utah Jazz. They would then get the privilege of hosting the 7-8 play-in matchup against the Lakers.

After a major offseason trade to land Rudy Gobert and the return of Karl-Anthony Towns to the lineup, Minnesota is dead set on making a splash in the postseason. A lot is riding on the final day, in a virtual play-in before the play-in against the Pelicans.