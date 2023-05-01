Ben Cooper has been a writer for ClutchPoints since April 2021. He is a 18-year-old working toward becoming a sports analyst. He covers the NBA and NFL and is a lifelong Lakers fan.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are an intriguing team to look at in the offseason. Minnesota made a big move last offseason to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, had a tough season with the Timberwolves.

Gobert averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks across 70 regular season games, shooting 65.9 percent from the field. He averaged the lowest amount of blocks since his rookie campaign. It was an odd pairing as Minnesota already had an All-Star caliber center with Karl-Anthony Towns. Having two centers in the modern NBA is a strategy that is rarely used. Towns missed a ton of time to injury, which didn’t give a big sample size for how they pair together.

While the center duo is a big question mark this offseason, the Timberwolves know they will be building around Anthony Edwards. Edwards was the number one overall pick by Minnesota in 2020, and he is living up to expectations.

He averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season. Edwards shot 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from three. He stepped up his game in the playoffs, averaging 31.6 points, five rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Edwards is a dynamic scorer and young player. He grew as a player this year, and they will need him to continue improving. His next step is becoming a better defender, which would help him become one of the elite two-way players in the league.

This offseason will be a big one as Minnesota looks to grow its core and improve. With that said, here are three early NBA free agency targets in the 2023 offseason.

3. Forward Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr is an intriguing forward that could fit well with the Timberwolves. Oubre Jr plays well on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. In 48 games this season, Oubre averaged 20.2 points along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He shot 43.1 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from downtown.

The Timberwolves need to upgrade their forward spot, and Oubre would help with that. He would fit well as a solid scorer and defender.

2. Guard Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown would be a great target for Minnesota. Brown has a player option with the Denver Nuggets that he could accept for $6.8 million. However, Brown could opt to test his market against as many teams would be interested in acquiring him.

Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. He shot 48.3 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from behind the arc. Brown is a real plus wing defender that has matched up against many of the opposing team’s best scorers.

The Timberwolves could use a defensive stopper that has grown as an offensive player over the last couple of years.

1. Forward Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura has played well since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hachimura was stellar in the Lakers’ first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from three.

Hachimura has grown into a good-two way player during this playoff run. He is a young forward and would be a good fit with Minnesota. Hachimura is a restricted free agent, and the Lakers are interested in re-signing him. If Minnesota is able to sign Hachimura in free agency, he would be a great fit alongside Edwards.

The Timberwolves have a very important offseason ahead. They need to upgrade their forward depth around Edwards and their two centers, Towns and Gobert. Oubre, Brown, and Hachimura would all be good targets for Minnesota to pursue.